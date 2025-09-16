Rda Files Fir Against Wazir Town Housing Scheme For Illegal Construction

RAWALPINDI – The Rawalpindi Development Authority’s (RDA) Building Control Wing has registered a First Information Report (FIR) at Chaklala Police Station against the owners of Wazir Town Housing Schem* for carrying out unauthorized construction work.

Authorities had previously issued multiple notices to the developers for violating approved building maps and plans.

The illegal structures were also sealed. However, despite these measures, construction activities continued in violation of the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA’s Building and Zoning Regulations 2021.

The development was undertaken without obtaining necessary approvals or No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

Following the violations, the DG RDA instructed the Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing to intensify enforcement efforts against unauthorized construction, encroachments, and illegal commercial activities.

She also directed it to evaluate applicable charges related to the approval of illegal structures, including residential and commercial buildings, commercialization, and supplementary building plans, in an effort to bring them into legal compliance.