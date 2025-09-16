Another Pak vs India showdown ahead as Arshad Nadeem faces Neeraj Chopra in World Championship

TOKYO – Pakistan and India are set for another high-profile sporting clash, but this time it’s not on the cricket field as star top javelin throwers from both sides will go head-to-head at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

The clash between Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem and India’s Neeraj Chopra remains in spotlight while Germany’s renowned javelin thrower Johannes Vetter, along with other top athletes, will also be in action.

The qualifying round of the javelin throw is scheduled for Wednesday at 4:45 PM Pakistan time. The top eight throwers from this round will advance to Thursday’s final, where the medals will be decided.

Ahead of the competition, Arshad Nadeem appealed to the nation for support, saying, “Just as the nation stood behind me during the Paris Olympics, I request everyone to keep me in their prayers for this event. I have trained hard and will give my best to bring glory to Pakistan once again.”

Fans across the region will be eagerly watching this intense rivalry, hoping to witness another memorable chapter in South Asian athletics.

Pakistan vs India Tensions

After Sunday’s clash, Pakistani authorities condemned Indian cricket team for politicizing sports after Men in Blue refused to shake hands with Pakistan players following their Asia Cup 2025 victory.

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav dedicated victory to armed forces and the victims of the Pahalgam attack, which India has falsely blamed on Pakistan despite Islamabad offering full cooperation and a neutral investigation. The match marked first cricket encounter between the neighbors since May’s military clashes, which left over 70 dead before a US-brokered ceasefire.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi called India’s actions “disappointing,” emphasizing that mixing politics with sports goes against the spirit of the game. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif added that such gestures cannot compensate for the losses India suffered in the recent conflict.