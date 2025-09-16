ICC rejects PCB’s request to remove match referee Andy Pycroft from Asia Cup 2025

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reportedly rejected the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) request to replace match referee Andy Pycroft in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 following the handshake row during Pakistan-India match.

India media reported that the ICC has conveyed the decision to the PCB last night.

A day earlier, the PCB lodged a complaint with the ICC regarding violations by the match referee of the ICC Code of Conduct and the MCC Laws pertaining to the Spirit of Cricket.

The PCB had demanded an immediate removal of the Match Referee from the Asia Cup.

The complaint was lodged due to the handshake incident took place during Asia Cup match between Pakistan and India in Dubai.

Match referee Andy Pycroft reportedly instructed both team captains, Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha, not to shake hands due to the prevailing political climate.

Meanwhile, PCB suspended Director of International Cricket Usman Wahla after series of controversies that raised questions about his conduct and decision-making.

Pakistan team condemned this decision. Chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed his disapproval, stating, “Utterly disappointing to witness the lack of sportsmanship. Dragging politics into the game goes against the very spirit of sports.”.

In light of these incidents, the PCB chief stressed board’s commitment to maintaining discipline and professionalism. He reiterated that the honor and prestige of the country are paramount, and any actions that undermine these values will not be tolerated.

Cricket Board has not yet announced permanent replacement for Wahla but is expected to appoint a new Director of International Cricket in the coming weeks.