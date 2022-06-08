First episode of Muslim superhero ‘Ms. Marvel’ releases today — Here’s when and where to watch!

MUMBAI – Ms Marvel, a web series portraying the first Muslim and Pakistani superhero, is all set to hit the India’s largest streaming platform today (Wednesday).

The first episode of the series will be released on Disney+Hotstar on June 8, revealed by Indian actor Farhan Akhtar in a Twitter post.

The cast of the series includes Iman Vellani, Aramis Knight, Lintz, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Mohan Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Bucha, Zenobia Shroff, Yasmeen Fletcher, Travina Springer, Laurel Marsden, Laith Nakli, Khan and Azhra Usman.

Akhtar penned a long appreciation post for the team.

"This post is in appreciation of the creators, the directors and all those in front and behind the camera, who collaborated to make Ms Marvel what it is," he wrote.

"It is in appreciation of Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy for her guidance through my days of working on it. It is in appreciation of Marvel, I'm proud to be a part of their conscious inclusiveness."

This show is a celebration of diversity and it certainly will bring joy and pride of self-identity to millions of young girls and boys of the sub-continent, he said.

“And last but not least, it is in appreciation of the wonderfully talented Iman Vellani,” Farhan Akhtar said.

Episodes Schedule and Time

Ms. Marvel will premiere at 3:01 a.m. ET / 12:01 a.m. PT on Disney+ on every Wednesday until July 13.

Episode 1: Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Episode 2: Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Episode 3: Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Episode 4: Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Episode 5: Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Episode 6: Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Ms. Marver to Hit Pakistan Cinemas

The hit series is also going to be released in Pakistani cinemas from this month.

Last month, Pakistani-Canadian filmmaker and activist Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy confirmed the news saying Ms. Marvel will be released in cinemas across the country.

The two times Academy Award winner took to Instagram. “I have exciting news to share: An Eid present for Pakistan! We are bringing Ms Marvel to theaters across the country! Marvel Studios’ Ms Marvel to be released in cinemas in Pakistan,” the caption cited.

Disney and Marvel will be especially creating a cinema format version of the six episode series for Pakistan, split into three parts as follow;

Episode 1 and 2 will debut on 16th June

Episodes 3 and 4 will debut on 30th June

Episodes 5 and 6 will debut on 14th July.