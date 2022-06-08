First episode of Muslim superhero ‘Ms. Marvel’ releases today — Here’s when and where to watch!
Share
MUMBAI – Ms Marvel, a web series portraying the first Muslim and Pakistani superhero, is all set to hit the India’s largest streaming platform today (Wednesday).
The first episode of the series will be released on Disney+Hotstar on June 8, revealed by Indian actor Farhan Akhtar in a Twitter post.
The cast of the series includes Iman Vellani, Aramis Knight, Lintz, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Mohan Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Bucha, Zenobia Shroff, Yasmeen Fletcher, Travina Springer, Laurel Marsden, Laith Nakli, Khan and Azhra Usman.
In gratitude.. ❤️ #MsMarvel out tomorrow @disneyplus @DisneyPlusHS @Marvel pic.twitter.com/5nGb8rlx7J— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) June 7, 2022
Akhtar penned a long appreciation post for the team.
"This post is in appreciation of the creators, the directors and all those in front and behind the camera, who collaborated to make Ms Marvel what it is," he wrote.
"It is in appreciation of Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy for her guidance through my days of working on it. It is in appreciation of Marvel, I'm proud to be a part of their conscious inclusiveness."
This show is a celebration of diversity and it certainly will bring joy and pride of self-identity to millions of young girls and boys of the sub-continent, he said.
“And last but not least, it is in appreciation of the wonderfully talented Iman Vellani,” Farhan Akhtar said.
Episodes Schedule and Time
Ms. Marvel will premiere at 3:01 a.m. ET / 12:01 a.m. PT on Disney+ on every Wednesday until July 13.
Episode 1: Wednesday, June 8, 2022
Episode 2: Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Episode 3: Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Episode 4: Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Episode 5: Wednesday, July 6, 2022
Episode 6: Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Ms. Marver to Hit Pakistan Cinemas
The hit series is also going to be released in Pakistani cinemas from this month.
Last month, Pakistani-Canadian filmmaker and activist Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy confirmed the news saying Ms. Marvel will be released in cinemas across the country.
The two times Academy Award winner took to Instagram. “I have exciting news to share: An Eid present for Pakistan! We are bringing Ms Marvel to theaters across the country! Marvel Studios’ Ms Marvel to be released in cinemas in Pakistan,” the caption cited.
Disney and Marvel will be especially creating a cinema format version of the six episode series for Pakistan, split into three parts as follow;
Episode 1 and 2 will debut on 16th June
Episodes 3 and 4 will debut on 30th June
Episodes 5 and 6 will debut on 14th July.
Mehwish Hayat talks about Ms Marvel at Hollywood ... 07:06 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
Pakistani celebrities like Mehwish Hayat, Nimra Bucha and Samina graced Ms Marvel's premiere recently and needless to ...
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Jia Ali wins hearts with her statement about Madame Tussauds, ...10:22 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Bilal and Mahatir breeze into BoP Junior National Tennis U-18 final09:58 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
-
- PAKvWI, 1st ODI: Pakistan take on Windies in Multan today09:20 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
-
-
-
- Jemima's much-awaited rom-com starring Sajal Aly finally has a ...09:24 PM | 7 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022