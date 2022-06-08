Jia Ali wins hearts with her statement about Madame Tussauds, Pakistan
Share
Pakistani model and film actress Jia Ali is winning millions of hearts by expressing her love for the country.
In a television show Super Over hosted by Ahmed Ali Butt, the Kaghaz Kay Phool actor gave a patriotic statement while responding to a question.
If she would like to have her statue in famous Madame Tussauds museum in London, asked Butt.
In her reply, the Kabhi Kabhi Pyar Mein starrer said that she would prefer to have a statue of herself in her own country.
She added that her love for Pakistan comes first for her.
Jia Ali tied the knot with Hong Kong-based Pakistani businessman Imran Idrees in May 2021.
She got married at an intimate ceremony at Lahore’s famous Badshahi Mosque in the presence of close relatives and friends. Her husband Imran Idrees is a businessman as well as a cricket coach. Before marrying Imran, Jia had a long friendship with him.
Pakistani actress Jia Ali ties knot with Hong ... 12:15 AM | 28 May, 2021
Former Pakistani model and film actress Jia Ali has tied the knot with Hong Kong-based Pakistani businessman Imran ...
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
-
-
- Bilal and Mahatir breeze into BoP Junior National Tennis U-18 final09:58 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
-
- PAKvWI, 1st ODI: Pakistan take on Windies in Multan today09:20 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
-
-
- Johnny Depp thanks fans in first TikTok video after winning ...09:05 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022