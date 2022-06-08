Jia Ali wins hearts with her statement about Madame Tussauds, Pakistan
Jia Ali wins hearts with her statement about Madame Tussauds, Pakistan
Pakistani model and film actress Jia Ali is winning millions of hearts by expressing her love for the country. 

In a television show Super Over hosted by Ahmed Ali Butt, the Kaghaz Kay Phool actor gave a patriotic statement while responding to a question. 

If she would like to have her statue in famous Madame Tussauds museum in London, asked Butt. 

In her reply, the Kabhi Kabhi Pyar Mein starrer said that she would prefer to have a statue of herself in her own country. 

She added that her love for Pakistan comes first for her.

Jia Ali tied the knot with Hong Kong-based Pakistani businessman Imran Idrees in May 2021.

She got married at an intimate ceremony at Lahore’s famous Badshahi Mosque in the presence of close relatives and friends. Her husband Imran Idrees is a businessman as well as a cricket coach. Before marrying Imran, Jia had a long friendship with him.

Pakistani actress Jia Ali ties knot with Hong ... 12:15 AM | 28 May, 2021

Former Pakistani model and film actress Jia Ali has tied the knot with Hong Kong-based Pakistani businessman Imran ...

