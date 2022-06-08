Romanian singer wants to work with Ayesha Omar

LAHORE – Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar has cemented her position as one of the leading actress and fashionista in the entertainment industry.

The Yalghaar actor in a web show revealed that Romanian electro-pop sensation Adrian Sina, one of the leading members of the Akcent band, wanted to work with her.

She said that her relation with Sina started when he expressed his wish to work with her during an interview.

Akcent had said that he would love to perform with Ayesha if he got a chance to work in Pakistan, she revealed.

On the work front, Ayesha Omar will be returning to the big screen alongside Ahsan Khan in the upcoming film Rehbara.