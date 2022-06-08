Tariq Jamil reacts to Indian leader's blasphemous remarks

11:20 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
Tariq Jamil reacts to Indian leader's blasphemous remarks
Source: @TariqJamilOFCL (Twitter)
Share

LAHORE – Religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil has condemned the blasphemous remarks made by Indian ruling BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The blasphemous comments not only sparked clashes in an Indian state where Muslims prompted demands for the spokeswoman’s arrest, but also drew criticism from Muslim countries and institutions.

Maulana Tariq Jamil in a tweet said that such incidents often happened to hurt sentiments of Muslims. 

He urged the Muslim world to take a united stand against such blasphemous acts at the international level. 

Earlier, Muslim countries and institutions have condemned the derogatory remarks made by the top official of India’s ruling party BJP.

A day earlier, BJP announced that it had suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her blasphemous remarks.

The Hindutva-inspired party took the action amid an international diplomatic storm. BJP even clarified that the party 'respected all religions', and denounces insult of any personalities of any religion.

Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz strongly condemns Indian ... 09:05 PM | 5 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the hurtful comments of India’s ruling ...

More From This Category
Pakistan seeks UN action against India over ...
12:30 PM | 8 Jun, 2022
22 killed as passenger van falls into trench in ...
12:20 PM | 8 Jun, 2022
Internet down in Pakistan, announces PTA
11:10 PM | 7 Jun, 2022
Pakistanis linked to 2020 Charlie Hebdo attack ...
11:39 PM | 7 Jun, 2022
Panicked by reports of another increase in petrol ...
10:05 PM | 7 Jun, 2022
Dua Zehra: Karachi missing girl turns out to be ...
08:39 PM | 7 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Navin Waqar shares her two cents on Khalilur Rehman Qamar’s Meray Paas Tum Ho
12:13 PM | 8 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr