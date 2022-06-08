Tariq Jamil reacts to Indian leader's blasphemous remarks

LAHORE – Religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil has condemned the blasphemous remarks made by Indian ruling BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The blasphemous comments not only sparked clashes in an Indian state where Muslims prompted demands for the spokeswoman’s arrest, but also drew criticism from Muslim countries and institutions.

Maulana Tariq Jamil in a tweet said that such incidents often happened to hurt sentiments of Muslims.

نبی کریم ﷺ کی شان میں سرعام گستاخی انتہائی قابل مذمت ہے. ایسی حرکتیں مسلمانوں کے جذبات کو ٹھیس پہنچانے کے لیے ہر تھوڑے عرصے میں کہیں نا کہیں کی جاتی ہیں. امتِ مسلمہ کو یک زبان ہو کر ایسے گستاخانہ اقدامات کی عالمی سطح پر بھرپور مذمت اور آواز اٹھانی چاہیے.

#إلا_رسول_الله_يا_مودي — Tariq Jamil (@TariqJamilOFCL) June 6, 2022

He urged the Muslim world to take a united stand against such blasphemous acts at the international level.

Earlier, Muslim countries and institutions have condemned the derogatory remarks made by the top official of India’s ruling party BJP.

A day earlier, BJP announced that it had suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her blasphemous remarks.

The Hindutva-inspired party took the action amid an international diplomatic storm. BJP even clarified that the party 'respected all religions', and denounces insult of any personalities of any religion.