Navin Waqar shares her two cents on Khalilur Rehman Qamar’s Meray Paas Tum Ho

Pakistan’s gorgeous actress Navin Waqar came hard on renowned screenwriter and director Khalilur Rehman Qamar for his misogynistic dialogues in TV dramas.

Waqar, who shot to fame with his role in blockbuster drama Humsafar, talked about Qamar and stereotypical attributes that are assigned to women characters.

She lamented that people in Pakistan were of the view that character of a woman can be judged from his dressing style.

While commenting on controversial dialogue from Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar’s “Mere Paas Tum Ho”, she hit out at the writer.

Navin Waqar opined that both men and women are responsible as one gender cannot be blamed solely for wrongdoing.

“I don’t know Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar will surely hit back at me over my views,” she said while asserting that one should not pen down such dialogues.