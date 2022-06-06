Aima Baig rocks the stage at London concert

Lollywood singer-songwriter Aima Baig is winning hearts beyond borders as she rocked the stage during her London concert.

The Kaif o Suroor singer had a spectacular first concert in the United Kingdom capital and she was spotted rocking the London 02 Arena in Peninsula Square.

Needless to say, Baig's fans had flocked to the arena and the extremely energetic performance had left the crowd cheering. Sajjad Ali was also part of the concert and gave a wonderful performance.

Taking to Instagram, Aima posted a series of stunning snaps to mark the memorable day." A night to remember ❤️@sharoonleo @haroonleo @merabgill @nelu18 @wajahat_ali_baig "

On the work front, Aima Baig is one of the most promising singers to emerge from the music scene in recent years.