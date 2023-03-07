Pakistani actor Qavi Khan laid to rest in Canada amid tributes, condolences

TORONTO – Legendary TV star and film actor Qavi Khan was laid to rest in the Canadian province of Ontario on Monday.
Reports in local media claimed that funeral prayers of the Andhera Ujala star were held at a mosque in Mississauga; he was later laid to rest in Meadowvale Cemetry.
Lollywood star, who appeared in nearly 200 films, passed away at the age of 80 on Sunday during his stay in Canada where he received treatment for cancer.
Mufti Abdul Qayyum led the funeral prayers of Qavi Khan which was attended by the actor's family members, friends, and some Pakistani community members including actors Shahid Hameed and Mehmood Akhtar.
On Monday, President Dr. Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, and noted politicians other than celebrities expressed their condolences over the death of Qavi Khan.
Khan was one of the most respected and revered actors in the country, with a career spanning over four decades. For his high achievements in the industry, Khan had been conferred with Sitara-i-Imtiaz, Nigar Awards, and Pride of Performance.
Born in Peshawar, Khan started his acting career in the 1960s and worked in numerous popular TV dramas, including "Dhoop Kinare," "Ankahi," "Tanhaiyan," and "Humsafar," among many others. He was also a prominent figure in Pakistani theater and also worked in over 200 films.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 7, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.7
|281.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294.6
|297.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|332.4
|335.7
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.4
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|733.92
|741.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.5
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.95
|40.35
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.44
|39.84
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.16
|35.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.17
|3.28
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|852.25
|861.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.47
|59.07
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.75
|172.75
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.19
|25.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.76
|724.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|191.5
|193.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.09
|25.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|294.78
|281.08
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.54
|7.69
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,600 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs169,410.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Karachi
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Quetta
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Attock
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Multan
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
