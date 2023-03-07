Search

Pakistani actor Qavi Khan laid to rest in Canada amid tributes, condolences

Web Desk 10:44 AM | 7 Mar, 2023
TORONTO – Legendary TV star and film actor Qavi Khan was laid to rest in the Canadian province of Ontario on Monday.

Reports in local media claimed that funeral prayers of the Andhera Ujala star were held at a mosque in Mississauga; he was later laid to rest in Meadowvale Cemetry.

Lollywood star, who appeared in nearly 200 films, passed away at the age of 80 on Sunday during his stay in Canada where he received treatment for cancer.

Mufti Abdul Qayyum led the funeral prayers of Qavi Khan which was attended by the actor's family members, friends, and some Pakistani community members including actors Shahid Hameed and Mehmood Akhtar.

On Monday, President Dr. Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, and noted politicians other than celebrities expressed their condolences over the death of Qavi Khan.

Khan was one of the most respected and revered actors in the country, with a career spanning over four decades. For his high achievements in the industry, Khan had been conferred with Sitara-i-Imtiaz, Nigar Awards, and Pride of Performance.

Pakistani actor Qavi Khan passes away in Canada

Born in Peshawar, Khan started his acting career in the 1960s and worked in numerous popular TV dramas, including "Dhoop Kinare," "Ankahi," "Tanhaiyan," and "Humsafar," among many others. He was also a prominent figure in Pakistani theater and also worked in over 200 films.

