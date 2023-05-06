Toshakhana case: Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi get relief from IHC against NAB notices

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad High Court voids the call-up notices issued by the country’s anti-graft watchdog to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in reference to Toshakhana gifts.

A two-member bench of IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Babar Sattar takes up the plea filed by the ousted premier and his wife and issued the verdict, declaring the notices illegal.

After dodging multiple call-up notices, Khan and Bushra Bibi challenged the NAB case against them, which accused the two of retaining and ‘illegally’ selling Toshakhana gifts.

In its verdict, the IHC bench maintained that the NAB holds the right in taking a certain position as the petitioners did not appear in response to the notices. It however ruled that notices were not in conformity with the law.

IHC CJ also maintained that the anti-graft watchdog shall be at liberty to issue fresh notices to Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in line with the court’s observations.