Indian army grounds fleet of Dhruv helicopters after crash incident in occupied Kashmir 

NEW DELHI – The Indian Army has grounded the fleet of Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv after one was killing in a recent chopper crash in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

On Thursday, an ALH Dhruv with two pilots and one technician on board crashed in Marwa area of Kishtwar district in the region.

A technician was killed while the two pilots sustained serious injuries during the incident.

Officials said that the decision of grounding the fleet was a precautionary measure, adding that they would be allowed to fly again once the clearance process is completed.

The Indian navy and the coast guard had already grounded their respective ALH Dhruv fleets in March following similar incidents.

Indian media said that Dhruv choppers with the navy and the coast guard were currently undergoing technical examination.