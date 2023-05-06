Search

Pakistan

Peaceful Afghanistan vital for regional development, says FM Bilawal

02:31 PM | 6 May, 2023
Source: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Saturday that peace and stability in Afghanistan remains vital for socio economic development, connectivity and prosperity in the region.

The minister made the remarks at a joint press stakeout along with the Chinese counterpart Qin Gang after attending the fourth round of Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue in Islamabad. 

He said, “We will continue to work together with all stakeholders for a peaceful, stable, prosperous and united Afghanistan”.

Pakistan and China have reiterated their abiding commitment to the high-quality development of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. 

FM Bilawal pointed out that this year marks the completion of a decade of CPEC which has accelerated socio economic development, job creation and improvement of people's livelihoods in Pakistan.

He said this corridor project remains a win win economic initiative opened to all investors around the world. He said Pakistan remains profoundly grateful to China for its generous and timely assistance as “we continue to grapple with the headwinds in the global economy”.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Pakistan and China have always supported each other on issues of core national interests in both bilateral engagements and at multilateral forums. 

He said, “We appreciate China's steadfast support on all our issues including its principled position on Jammu and Kashmir dispute”. 

The foreign minister said the partnership between the two countries has grown over the years and enjoys consensus across generations and political divide.

He said in-depth exchange of views on the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation was held in the meeting. “We agreed to the significance of this partnership for the mutual benefit of our two nations in the face of new developments.”

He said both the countries have stood with each other for decades and will continue to stand with each other in the decades to come. He said Pakistan will continue to firmly support China on all core issues of its national interests.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Pakistan China friendship is irreversible. The mutual warmth and trust between the peoples of two countries is a shining example of multi-cultural cooperation. This friendship is a historic reality and consensus choice of two nations.

The Foreign Minister emphatically stated that Pakistan is against bloc politics or greater power competition of any kind. He said Pakistan looks forward to working together with all countries to address common challenges of development and connectivity.

He said, “We are committed to remaining engaged with China to promote cooperation in the light of emerging global concerns like human induced climate change”.

