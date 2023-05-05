Chinese foreign minister in Islamabad to attend trilateral dialogue

ISLAMABAD – Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang arrived here on Friday on a two-day official visit on the invitation of his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
This is his first official visit to Pakistan after assuming office recently.
Besides the bilateral meetings, the Chinese foreign minister will participate in the 5th China-Pakistan-Afghanistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue on Saturday.
Both Foreign Minister Bilawal and his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang will co-chair the 4th round of the Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue.
The Strategic Dialogue is a structured mechanism that reviews bilateral cooperation in key areas. The two sides will reaffirm the abiding vitality of the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership; develop a roadmap for multidimensional cooperation between Pakistan and China; and discuss the evolving regional and global landscape.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 5, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.75
|288.65
|Euro
|EUR
|313.1
|316.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.1
|360.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.5
|78.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.85
|76.65
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188.5
|190.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.59
|762.59
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.04
|41.44
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.13
|935.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.72
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.03
|745.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.95
|78.65
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.59
|319.09
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.42
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs226,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,006 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,623.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Karachi
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Islamabad
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Peshawar
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Quetta
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Sialkot
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Attock
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Gujranwala
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Jehlum
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Multan
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Gujrat
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Nawabshah
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Chakwal
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
