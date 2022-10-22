Five Indian army soldiers killed in helicopter crash near China border
NEW DELHI – Five soldiers of the Indian army succumbed to their injuries after a helicopter crashed in Arunachal Pradesh state near the country’s disputed border with China.
The Indian defence ministry in a statement said that the Advance Light Helicopter crashed on Friday in Tuting town located near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) that separates India and China.
Air traffic controllers had received a mayday call before the crash and the pilot had reported technical glitch in the helicopter, the ministry said.
Four bodies had been recovered and rescuers were working to retrieve the fifth person, the statement said, adding that five persons were boarding the helicopter.
“The Indian Army offers deepest condolences [and] stands firmly with the bereaved families,” it added.
The accident comes weeks after an Indian army pilot was killed in the same state after a Cheetah helicopter crashed in Tawang area.
