Charles set to be crowned British King today in UK's first coronation in 70 years

LONDON – People from across the UK and the world flocked to London where Charles III will be crowned king in the massive ceremonial event, the first of its kind in seven decades.

Word leaders including the Pakistani Prime Minister were invited to the coronation ceremony of Charles who succeeded his mother, Queen Elizabeth, taking over the throne as oldest British monarch.

A large number of armed forces personnel are in London to take part, and a large security operation is in place as King Charles III, who waited for decades to become king, will be crowned at Westminster Abbey.

As per the schedule, the first prayer will be observed when Charles reaches the Abbey, and the King and Camilla will leave Westminster Abbey to return to Buckingham Palace in a mile-long procession, with thousands of troops and over a dozen military bands.

Upon arrival Palace, King and Queen will observe a flypast by air force jets.

Amid the festivity, the massive event has also drawn protesters from the Republic, who remained vocal for end of the monarchy. At least six agitators were detained around Trafalgar Square.