Shazeal Shoukat’s new dance video wins over internet

KARACHI – Pakistani actor and model Shazeal Shoukat has been winning the hearts of fans with her killer looks and acting skills.
This time around, the Mann Aangan star has left her fans stunned as she grooves to hit the Punjabi track. In the viral clip, the 25-year-old was spotted shaking a leg on the viral hip-hop track Obsessed by Riar Saab and Abhijay Sharma.
Dressed in a black t-shirt and matching trousers and a P-cap, the actor looks comfortable and stylish in the clip that has left fans impressed and dance like no one is watching her.
“So I have heard this song & I am like super obsessed with it lately !!!!!!!!!!! toodles….let’s see who do this challenge,” she wrote in the clip which garnered thousand of love reactions on Instagram.
As fans are in love with Shazeal’s version of Obsessed, other celebrities including Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal and others jumped onto the bandwagon.
Shazeal Shoukat is an avid social media user who made her acting debut with Pakeeza Phupho and has appeared in several projects, including Ghabrana Nahi Hai.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 5, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.75
|288.65
|Euro
|EUR
|313.1
|316.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.1
|360.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.5
|78.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.85
|76.65
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188.5
|190.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.59
|762.59
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.04
|41.44
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.13
|935.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.72
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.03
|745.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.95
|78.65
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.59
|319.09
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.42
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,200 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs193,080.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Karachi
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Quetta
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Attock
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Multan
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
