Shazeal Shoukat’s new dance video wins over internet

KARACHI – Pakistani actor and model Shazeal Shoukat has been winning the hearts of fans with her killer looks and acting skills.

This time around, the Mann Aangan star has left her fans stunned as she grooves to hit the Punjabi track. In the viral clip, the 25-year-old was spotted shaking a leg on the viral hip-hop track Obsessed by Riar Saab and Abhijay Sharma.

Dressed in a black t-shirt and matching trousers and a P-cap, the actor looks comfortable and stylish in the clip that has left fans impressed and dance like no one is watching her.

“So I have heard this song & I am like super obsessed with it lately !!!!!!!!!!! toodles….let’s see who do this challenge,” she wrote in the clip which garnered thousand of love reactions on Instagram.

As fans are in love with Shazeal’s version of Obsessed, other celebrities including Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal and others jumped onto the bandwagon.

Shazeal Shoukat is an avid social media user who made her acting debut with Pakeeza Phupho and has appeared in several projects, including Ghabrana Nahi Hai.