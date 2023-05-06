Punjab announces internet facility for all schools 

LAHORE – The Punjab Schools Education Department has announced provision of internet facility to all schools across the province.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the education department in order to modernise the schools across the province.

The department further said that a mobile application has been made where lectures of all subjects will be available to students of up to intermediate. The app will help the students to get rid of the tuition.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Schools Education Department has also approved establishment of 10 mobile schools to promote education in the province.