AJK man bequeaths entire property to Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz is much impressed with a resident of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) for bequeathing his entire property to her.
The chief organiser of the party retweeted a post where in a legal deed was shared by citizen. The stamp paper shows that the citizen named Zahid Hussain belong to Rawalkot.
In the legal documents, the man stated, “I, Zahid Hussain, s/o Wilayat Hussain, hereby declare that I am of sound mind and have voluntarily decided to bequeath all the lands I possess, whether 50,000 kanals or 32,000 kanal, to Maryam Nawaz, d/o Nawaz Sharif”.
OMG! Why would he do that! It is very touching though ❤️🙏🏼 https://t.co/Q6N56IKBI4— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) May 5, 2023
The citizen further stated that the PML-N stalwart was free to use the land for hospital, charity and other purposes she finds the best.
Hussain said he has handed down a portion of land to his son, Mazhar, adding that Maryam Nawaz would take over the complete property following the demise of his son.
The social media post has drawn mixed response with some making fun of it and some calling it a gesture of love for the political leader.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 5, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.75
|288.65
|Euro
|EUR
|313.1
|316.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.1
|360.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.5
|78.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.85
|76.65
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188.5
|190.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.59
|762.59
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.04
|41.44
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.13
|935.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.72
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.03
|745.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.95
|78.65
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.59
|319.09
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.42
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,200 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs193,080.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Karachi
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Quetta
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Attock
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Multan
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
