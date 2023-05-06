AJK man bequeaths entire property to Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz is much impressed with a resident of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) for bequeathing his entire property to her.

The chief organiser of the party retweeted a post where in a legal deed was shared by citizen. The stamp paper shows that the citizen named Zahid Hussain belong to Rawalkot.

In the legal documents, the man stated, “I, Zahid Hussain, s/o Wilayat Hussain, hereby declare that I am of sound mind and have voluntarily decided to bequeath all the lands I possess, whether 50,000 kanals or 32,000 kanal, to Maryam Nawaz, d/o Nawaz Sharif”.

OMG! Why would he do that! It is very touching though ❤️🙏🏼 https://t.co/Q6N56IKBI4 — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) May 5, 2023

The citizen further stated that the PML-N stalwart was free to use the land for hospital, charity and other purposes she finds the best.

Hussain said he has handed down a portion of land to his son, Mazhar, adding that Maryam Nawaz would take over the complete property following the demise of his son.

While retweeting the post, Maryam wrote: “OMG! Why would he do that! It is very touching though”.

The social media post has drawn mixed response with some making fun of it and some calling it a gesture of love for the political leader.