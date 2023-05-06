Probe into screening of Indian movie at Karachi university launched

KARACHI – Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Ismail Rahoo has formed a three-member committee to investigate the screening of an Indian film at the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University Lyari in the southern port city.

Reports said the film was showed to students during a festival organized by the university on Thursday this week, adding that the movie was played uncensored as there were some objectionable scenes in it.

Taking notice of the incident, the minister has established the committee which will be headed by Additional Secretary Abdul Fatah. It will submit a report to the minister within 14 days.

Rahoo said stern action will be taken against those found guilty in the probe. He also directed the administration of all public and private universities to stop students from watching such immoral content.