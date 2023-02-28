Search

PakistanViral

Quaid-i-Azam University closed for indefinite period after fresh clashes between students groups

Web Desk 10:07 AM | 28 Feb, 2023
Quaid-i-Azam University closed for indefinite period after fresh clashes between students groups

ISLAMABAD – The Quaid-i-Azam University, one of the top-ranked universities in South Asian county, has been closed after fresh clashes between the administration, students, and law enforcers.

Several students suffered serious injuries in the clashes. The university administration claimed that the injured students were in stable condition. Clips doing rounds on the internet show scores of armed students chasing each other in frenzy.

The varsity Registrar issued a notification about the clashes which cited “In the backdrop of precarious law and order situation, amid violent clashes between students group, Quaid-i-Azam University is closed till further orders.”

It further directed all hostel residents to vacate the premises at the earliest.

Reports in local media suggest that large contingents of law enforcement personnel including paramilitary troops rushed to varsity to control the situation.

Clash erupts at Punjab University, students severely injured

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

PTI's 'Jail Bharo Tehreek’ reaches Gujranwala after losing steam in Multan, Peshawar

01:23 PM | 26 Feb, 2023

Torkham border reopens days after Pakistan delegation visits Kabul  

12:24 PM | 25 Feb, 2023

Memes rain on Twitter as Azam Khan thrashes father Moin Khan’s Quetta Gladiators in PSL8 clash

11:03 AM | 25 Feb, 2023

Zahir Shah appointed acting NAB chief after Aftab Sultan’s sudden exit

10:31 AM | 25 Feb, 2023

Security forces recover kidnapped Barkhan family members after Khetran’s arrest

09:33 AM | 23 Feb, 2023

Qasim Ali Shah faces heat online after being appointed as Chairman Alhamra Arts Council’s BoG

02:46 PM | 22 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

What could be the latest petrol price in Pakistan from March 1?

10:34 AM | 28 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 28 February 2023

08:52 AM | 28 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 28, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 263.1 266.05
Euro EUR 274.5 277.3
UK Pound Sterling GBP 312.8 316
U.A.E Dirham AED 73.75 74.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 69.3 70
Australian Dollar AUD 173 175.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 691.71 699.71
Canadian Dollar CAD 192 194.2
China Yuan CNY 37.54 37.94
Danish Krone DKK 36.85 37.25
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.45 33.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.25
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 845.57 854.57
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.33 59.93
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.68 165.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.01 25.31
Omani Riyal OMR 677.48 685.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.89 72.59
Singapore Dollar SGD 192.5 194.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.32 25.62
Swiss Franc CHF 276.52 279.02
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs193,300 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs165,730.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.  

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 193,300 PKR 2,025
Karachi PKR 193,300 PKR 2,025
Islamabad PKR 193,300 PKR 2,025
Peshawar PKR 193,300 PKR 2,025
Quetta PKR 193,300 PKR 2,025
Sialkot PKR 193,300 PKR 2,025
Attock PKR 193,300 PKR 2,025
Gujranwala PKR 193,300 PKR 2,025
Jehlum PKR 193,300 PKR 2,025
Multan PKR 193,300 PKR 2,025
Bahawalpur PKR 193,300 PKR 2,025
Gujrat PKR 193,300 PKR 2,025
Nawabshah PKR 193,300 PKR 2,025
Chakwal PKR 193,300 PKR 2,025
Hyderabad PKR 193,300 PKR 2,025
Nowshehra PKR 193,300 PKR 2,025
Sargodha PKR 193,300 PKR 2,025
Faisalabad PKR 193,300 PKR 2,025
Mirpur PKR 193,300 PKR 2,025

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: