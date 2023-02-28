Quaid-i-Azam University closed for indefinite period after fresh clashes between students groups

ISLAMABAD – The Quaid-i-Azam University, one of the top-ranked universities in South Asian county, has been closed after fresh clashes between the administration, students, and law enforcers.

Several students suffered serious injuries in the clashes. The university administration claimed that the injured students were in stable condition. Clips doing rounds on the internet show scores of armed students chasing each other in frenzy.

Clash between two students group

in Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad. Several students injured in clash . pic.twitter.com/nK21CWk8jd — Bogar Khattak (@Bogar_Khattak) February 28, 2023

The varsity Registrar issued a notification about the clashes which cited “In the backdrop of precarious law and order situation, amid violent clashes between students group, Quaid-i-Azam University is closed till further orders.”

It further directed all hostel residents to vacate the premises at the earliest.

Amid violent clash between student groups, Quaid-i-Azam University is closed till further orders. pic.twitter.com/v67abkyeQo — Raja Qaiser Ahmed (@rajaqaiserahmed) February 27, 2023

Reports in local media suggest that large contingents of law enforcement personnel including paramilitary troops rushed to varsity to control the situation.