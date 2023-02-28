Quaid-i-Azam University closed for indefinite period after fresh clashes between students groups

ISLAMABAD – The Quaid-i-Azam University, one of the top-ranked universities in South Asian county, has been closed after fresh clashes between the administration, students, and law enforcers.
Several students suffered serious injuries in the clashes. The university administration claimed that the injured students were in stable condition. Clips doing rounds on the internet show scores of armed students chasing each other in frenzy.
The varsity Registrar issued a notification about the clashes which cited “In the backdrop of precarious law and order situation, amid violent clashes between students group, Quaid-i-Azam University is closed till further orders.”
It further directed all hostel residents to vacate the premises at the earliest.
Reports in local media suggest that large contingents of law enforcement personnel including paramilitary troops rushed to varsity to control the situation.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 28, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|263.1
|266.05
|Euro
|EUR
|274.5
|277.3
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|312.8
|316
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.75
|74.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.3
|70
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|173
|175.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|691.71
|699.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|192
|194.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.54
|37.94
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|36.85
|37.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.45
|33.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.14
|3.25
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|845.57
|854.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.01
|25.31
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|677.48
|685.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|192.5
|194.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|276.52
|279.02
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs193,300 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs165,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Karachi
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Islamabad
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Peshawar
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Quetta
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Sialkot
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Attock
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Gujranwala
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Jehlum
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Multan
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Gujrat
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Nawabshah
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Chakwal
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Hyderabad
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Nowshehra
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Sargodha
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Faisalabad
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Mirpur
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
