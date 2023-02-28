What could be the latest petrol price in Pakistan from March 1?

KARACHI – The prices of all petroleum products are estimated to go down from tomorrow (March 1) in light of the decline of crude oil in the international market.
The coalition government is expected to cut fuel prices to pass on the global drop to consumers as the cash-strapped country is experiencing record fuel prices in recent times.
The price of high-speed diesel is expected to be cut around Rs20 to Rs260 per litre while price of petrol is likely to be slashed by Rs7 to Rs264.30 per litre compared to the current price of Rs272 per litre.
Kerosene oil is also expected to go down over Rs20 per litre to Rs179.75 and light diesel oil by Rs13 per litre, per reports.
If government adds a general sales tax (GST) on diesel, it may keep the price unchanged for the next fortnight.
The government earlier mulled increasing the petroleum levy on diesel from the next months to deal with revenue shortfall amid the economic meltdown. The petroleum levy on diesel is likely to go up to Rs50 per litre, which is currently at Rs40 per litre.
Earlier this month, Sharif-led government made a sharp increase in fuel prices on the basis of rupee depreciation. The price of petrol was increased by Rs 22.20 per litre to Rs 272.
The cash-strapped country is locked in negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the release of critical bailout funds, and is making desperate moves to avert default.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 28, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|263.1
|266.05
|Euro
|EUR
|274.5
|277.3
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|312.8
|316
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.75
|74.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.3
|70
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|173
|175.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|691.71
|699.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|192
|194.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.54
|37.94
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|36.85
|37.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.45
|33.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.14
|3.25
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|845.57
|854.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.01
|25.31
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|677.48
|685.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|192.5
|194.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|276.52
|279.02
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs193,300 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs165,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Karachi
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Islamabad
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Peshawar
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Quetta
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Sialkot
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Attock
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Gujranwala
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Jehlum
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Multan
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Gujrat
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Nawabshah
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Chakwal
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Hyderabad
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Nowshehra
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Sargodha
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Faisalabad
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Mirpur
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
