Pakistan kicks off first-ever digital census tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – The first-ever digital population and housing census in the fifth most populated country will start tomorrow (Wednesday).

The much hyped general elections would be held in constituencies based on the new digital census as a digital portal was launched earlier this month, where over 4 million people had registered themselves.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics spokesman Muhammad Sarwar Gondal said field operation of the census will start across Pakistan from March 1 and will be completed by April 1. The data will be released by April 30.

For the data collection, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics is working with National Technology Council (NTC), National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), provincial governments as well as the armed forces.

Over 1 lac field enumerators were trained and deployed for field operation, and all of the teams would get help from local police and armed forces during the field visit. Nearly 500 Census Support Centres have been set up nationwide, while 126,000 electronic devices will be used in the process.

The digital census is said to be the first-ever digital survey in Pakistan and in South Asia, and international standards are being followed to collect data.