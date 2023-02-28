USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee plummets by 0.60pc against US dollar in inter-bank market

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee fell 0.60 percent against the US dollar on Tuesday, days after continuing its upward momentum despite the delay in the release of funds from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The local currency closed at 261.50, with a decrease of Rs1.58, against the greenback.

On Monday, the Pakistani rupee registered its fourth successive gain, settling at 259.92 after an appreciation of 0.03 percent against the high-flying dollar.

In a recent development, the State Bank of Pakistan has convened an emergency meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on March 2 to address the emerging risks.