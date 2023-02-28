‘Shadi Karogi’ – Tony Kakkar and Pakistani singer Annie Khalid’s new song is out now!

KARACHI – Indian singer Tonny Kakkar has released his new song, Shadi Karogi, with Pakistani singer Annie Khalid, and it is an audio treat for music lovers.

Tonny dropped the song on his Instagram and YouTube channels. The video starts with Tonny sitting on a horse in a mansion-like place and later rolled into family drama.

Besieged with excitement, Kakkar and his fans have been flooding the social media platform with several posts about the new song that amassed over 1 million views on YouTube.

Annie too took to social media to promote her new track. “I’m back… Shadi Karogi? is finally out!! Big shout out to Tony Kakkar and Jasmin Bhasin. Can’t wait to see all the reels," she said.

The duo also delighted fans with chunks of the groovy track featuring Indian actor and model Jasmin Bhasin.

As the creators continue to peddle its hype on the internet, the song managed to bag a ton of praise from netizens.