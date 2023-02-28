‘Shadi Karogi’ – Tony Kakkar and Pakistani singer Annie Khalid’s new song is out now!

KARACHI – Indian singer Tonny Kakkar has released his new song, Shadi Karogi, with Pakistani singer Annie Khalid, and it is an audio treat for music lovers.
Tonny dropped the song on his Instagram and YouTube channels. The video starts with Tonny sitting on a horse in a mansion-like place and later rolled into family drama.
Besieged with excitement, Kakkar and his fans have been flooding the social media platform with several posts about the new song that amassed over 1 million views on YouTube.
Annie too took to social media to promote her new track. “I’m back… Shadi Karogi? is finally out!! Big shout out to Tony Kakkar and Jasmin Bhasin. Can’t wait to see all the reels," she said.
The duo also delighted fans with chunks of the groovy track featuring Indian actor and model Jasmin Bhasin.
As the creators continue to peddle its hype on the internet, the song managed to bag a ton of praise from netizens.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 28, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|263.1
|266.05
|Euro
|EUR
|274.5
|277.3
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|312.8
|316
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.75
|74.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.3
|70
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|173
|175.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|691.71
|699.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|192
|194.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.54
|37.94
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|36.85
|37.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.45
|33.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.14
|3.25
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|845.57
|854.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.01
|25.31
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|677.48
|685.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|192.5
|194.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|276.52
|279.02
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs194,000 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,330.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Karachi
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Islamabad
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Peshawar
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Quetta
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Sialkot
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Attock
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Gujranwala
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Jehlum
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Multan
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Gujrat
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Nawabshah
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Chakwal
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Hyderabad
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Nowshehra
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Sargodha
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Faisalabad
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Mirpur
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
