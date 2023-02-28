10th Eat Festival: Lahore edition is set to begin on Friday

LAHORE - The 10th Eat Festival is set to take place in the city's Kheyeban-e-Amin Ground from March 3 to 5, 2023. The festival first began with the objective of reclaiming public spaces and offering wholesome entertainment to the people of our cities.

Since day one, the eating festival has celebrated the love for food and music while promoting community and inclusivity. The festival showcases the city’s most loved restaurants and new eateries, allowing visitors to try various delicious culinary delights.

With a variety of food stalls, including desi, fast food, Chinese, and fusion food, the festival promises to be a gastronomic delight for everyone and a true haven for the food-loving population of Lahore.

The festival will feature performances by some of the most popular musical performers of Pakistan. The line-up includes Ali Noor, Ibrar Malik, Bilal Saeed, Momin Ijaz, Karam Shahbaz, Natasha Baig, Shahbaz Ali Khan Qawwal, Taha G, Umair Awan, Zouqan Ahmed, Nouman Jalal and Soch the Band. The musical acts will make the event the perfect combination of food and entertainment.

The event is not just a celebration of food and music; it is also an opportunity for the people of Lahore to come together and take a break from their busy routines and hectic schedules. The festival promises to be a fun-filled event so people can participate with their families and spend quality time together while enjoying good food and pleasant weather. The festival's organizers have taken all necessary precautions to ensure visitors' safety and well-being.

If you are an eatery that’s interested in setting up shop at the festival, visit festivallhe.eatpk.com or DM at @lahoreeat.