Hania Aamir steals the show in black saree

Hania Aamir, a popular actress in the Lollywood industry, is known for her dynamic performances and captivating smile, which have garnered her huge attention in the entertainment industry. She has become a trendsetter with her impressive acting abilities and her effervescent personality has won her many fans. As a fashion icon, she never fails to look stunning.
At Umer Mukhtar's wedding functions, the charming dimpled actress captivated her fans with her striking appearance. Her sparkling golden attire at the Shendi left everyone in awe, and she continued to steal the show at the reception.
Hania effortlessly rocked a beautiful black saree, proving that she can slay any outfit, especially a saree. Her monochromatic black saree featured silver mirror work that elevated her look to new heights. She draped the pallu over her shoulder from the back, and her natural makeup and open hairdo complemented her overall appearance.
View this post on Instagram
Fans took to her comment section and showered the actress with praise and heart emojis, some so much as calling her the Pakistani Alia Bhatt.
On the work front, Aamir has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha and Mere Humsafar alongside Farhan Saeed.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 28, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|263.1
|266.05
|Euro
|EUR
|274.5
|277.3
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|312.8
|316
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.75
|74.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.3
|70
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|173
|175.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|691.71
|699.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|192
|194.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.54
|37.94
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|36.85
|37.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.45
|33.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.14
|3.25
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|845.57
|854.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.01
|25.31
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|677.48
|685.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|192.5
|194.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|276.52
|279.02
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs194,000 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,330.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Karachi
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Islamabad
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Peshawar
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Quetta
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Sialkot
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Attock
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Gujranwala
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Jehlum
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Multan
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Gujrat
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Nawabshah
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Chakwal
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Hyderabad
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Nowshehra
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Sargodha
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Faisalabad
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Mirpur
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.