Hania Aamir steals the show in black saree

Hania Aamir, a popular actress in the Lollywood industry, is known for her dynamic performances and captivating smile, which have garnered her huge attention in the entertainment industry. She has become a trendsetter with her impressive acting abilities and her effervescent personality has won her many fans. As a fashion icon, she never fails to look stunning.

At Umer Mukhtar's wedding functions, the charming dimpled actress captivated her fans with her striking appearance. Her sparkling golden attire at the Shendi left everyone in awe, and she continued to steal the show at the reception.

Hania effortlessly rocked a beautiful black saree, proving that she can slay any outfit, especially a saree. Her monochromatic black saree featured silver mirror work that elevated her look to new heights. She draped the pallu over her shoulder from the back, and her natural makeup and open hairdo complemented her overall appearance.

Fans took to her comment section and showered the actress with praise and heart emojis, some so much as calling her the Pakistani Alia Bhatt.

On the work front, Aamir has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha and Mere Humsafar alongside Farhan Saeed.