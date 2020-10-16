Peshawar High Court bars NAB to arrest Captain (r) Safdar
12:38 PM | 16 Oct, 2020
Share
PESHAWAR – The Peshawar High Court has approved the pre-arrest bail for Captain (r) Safdar Awan in the assets beyond means case, barring the National Accountability Bureau to arrest the son-in-law of former premier Nawaz Sharif.
Seeking the arrest, the anti-corruption watchdog had claimed about more assets than could be accrued through his known sources of income.
Safdar, 56 had approached the High court seeking pre-arrest bail. "NAB will arrest me in the case even when I am cooperating with the bureau in investigations," the PML-N leader said before granted bail by the court.
- Peshawar High Court bars NAB to arrest Captain (r) Safdar12:38 PM | 16 Oct, 2020
-
- Opposition lacks direction, wisdom and agenda, says CM Buzdar12:25 PM | 16 Oct, 2020
- Innocent citizens are being used to save family corruption, says Dr ...12:04 PM | 16 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran inaugurates N-Ovative Health Technology Facility in ...11:33 AM | 16 Oct, 2020
- Fawad Khan blessed with a baby girl11:16 AM | 16 Oct, 2020
- Pakistani fourth graders overwhelmed with joy as astronauts respond ...11:01 AM | 16 Oct, 2020
- TikTok star Jannat Mirza reveals that she’s moving to Japan01:06 PM | 15 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020