Videos of 'Hareem Shah' performing lewd acts leaked online

Pakistani TikToker Hareem Shah continues to become the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons and this time she fell victim to a data breach.
Sadly, there are videos circulating online that allegedly show Shah taking a shower and engaging in lewd acts with an unknown man who recorded it. However, it has not been confirmed if the person in the videos is indeed the Tiktok star.
With the latest leaks, social media users were left speculating about the person who shared these clips. Many were shamelessly 'excited' over the leak.
Hareem Shah, 31, has an enthralling Instagram feed and social media presence that keeps her fans hooked. With over a million followers on Instagram, she is recognised as a leading influencer in the digital space, thanks to her fashion sense, witty personality, and engaging content.
In 2021, Shah made headlines when she announced her marriage to Bilal Shah. However, unlike other celebrities, she chose to keep the details of her husband under wraps, leaving her fans curious about the identity of her partner. Despite the lack of information, her followers showered her with congratulatory messages and good wishes for her new journey in life.
The social media sensation, Shah, has been in the limelight for all the wrong reasons lately. She garnered a lot of attention after flaunting bundles of foreign currency notes in a viral video and even recorded herself unpacking liquor with her husband. Her controversial behaviour did not go unnoticed and the Sindh High Court directed her to appear before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) by April 18th in connection with an alleged money laundering probe. Furthermore, Shah and her husband were arrested in Turkey in connection with a gold and currency smuggling case, which added to her legal troubles. It is evident that her recent actions have landed her in hot water, and she had to deal with the legal consequences of her actions.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/05-Oct-2022/fia-grills-hareem-shah-for-three-hours-in-money-laundering-case
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 28, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|263.1
|266.05
|Euro
|EUR
|274.5
|277.3
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|312.8
|316
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.75
|74.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.3
|70
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|173
|175.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|691.71
|699.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|192
|194.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.54
|37.94
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|36.85
|37.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.45
|33.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.14
|3.25
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|845.57
|854.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.01
|25.31
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|677.48
|685.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|192.5
|194.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|276.52
|279.02
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – The price of per tola gold in Pakistan increased by Rs300 to reach Rs194,400 on Tuesday, slightly recovering from the previous day’s losses of Rs1,000 per tola.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs257 to settle at Rs166,666.
However, the gold metal witnessed downward trend in the international market as per ounce price decreased by $2 to close at $1810.
Meanwhile, the per tola price of silver in the domestic market remained stable and traded at Rs2,080 per tola.
