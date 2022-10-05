FIA grills Hareem Shah for three hours in money laundering case

09:30 PM | 5 Oct, 2022
FIA grills Hareem Shah for three hours in money laundering case
Source: Hareem Shah (Instagram)
Share

KARACHI – TikTok controversy queen Hareem Shah Wednesday recorded her statement to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a money laundering case.

Fizza Hussain, popularly known as Hareem Shah, came under the radar of FIA after she shared a video in which she can be seen sitting with stacks of foreign currency, claiming that she brought currency from Pakistan without getting noticed by airport authorities.

Reports said that Shah was interrogated for three hours by the probe team after she reached the FIA office.

Talking to Geo News, the Tiktoker said that she was not involved in any illegal activity, adding that she had made the video just for fun.

“I have recorded the same statement to the FIA team,” she said, adding that the case was made against her on the instruction of PTI leader Shahzad Akbar.

A day earlier, Sindh High Court (SHC) approved protective bail Hareem Shah for seven days in regard to the arrest by federal investigators in a money laundering case. 

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/26-Sep-2022/hareem-shah-s-casino-video-goes-viral

More From This Category
Zara Noor Abbas hugs emotional fan during meetup
08:32 PM | 5 Oct, 2022
Mahira Khan meets her emotional fan
10:25 PM | 5 Oct, 2022
Mohsin Abbas Haider opens up about comparison ...
09:21 PM | 5 Oct, 2022
Syra Yousuf and Shahroz Sabzwari's ...
10:58 PM | 5 Oct, 2022
Are Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf dating?
11:28 PM | 5 Oct, 2022
Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of physically ...
07:57 PM | 5 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
FIA grills Hareem Shah for three hours in money laundering case
09:30 PM | 5 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr