Hareem Shah's casino video goes viral

Noor Fatima
08:35 PM | 26 Sep, 2022
Hareem Shah's casino video goes viral
Source: Hareem Shah (Instagram)
TikTok queen Hareem Shah has been ruling the hearts of netizens with her bubbly personality and charming smile for a long time now.

The TikToker's recent pictures and videos from her vacation in Malaysia have been quite a buzz on the internet with her hundreds of thousands of followers keeping an eye out for her scintillating pictures. 

Shah recently shared a video when she was in a casino with her husband who won 5,000 ringgit (equal to 260,500 PKR) and she was ecstatic to share the news with her fans.

Having the best time of her life at the Resorts World Genting, an integrated resort destination and home of Southeast Asia's Anticipated Theme Park Genting SkyWorlds, the social media influencer stated that she proves to be lucky for her husband, Bilal.

For the unversed, Shah gained recognition from TikTok and has been involved in a number of controversies that led to severe backlash. She got married in 2021 but kept the details under wraps. 

