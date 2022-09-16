Hareem Shah's new bold video with husband goes viral
Web Desk
04:20 PM | 16 Sep, 2022
Hareem Shah's new bold video with husband goes viral
Source: Hareem Shah (Instagram)
Share

TikTok queen Hareem Shah has a knack for landing at the centre of controversial headlines due to her growing list of viral videos that hit the nerve of the masses.

Despite being away from the limelight and irregular with her social media updates, the social media sensation is back with a bang and is setting the bar high as she publicly expresses her love for husband Bilal Shah.

Taking to Instagram, Hareem continued with her streak of sensational videos and she shared her new video where she hugs her husband Bilal on a beach trip.

TikTok star Hareem Shah shares new massage video ... 04:42 PM | 14 Sep, 2022

Despite being away from the limelight and irregular with her social media updates, TikTok queen Hareem Shah is back ...

More From This Category
Watch – Sania Mirza and sister Anam set sibling ...
03:50 PM | 16 Sep, 2022
Gohar Rasheed gearing up to play triple role in ...
03:22 PM | 16 Sep, 2022
TikTok star Jannat Mirza celebrates birthday in ...
02:29 PM | 16 Sep, 2022
Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela comes up with ...
12:17 AM | 16 Sep, 2022
Firdous Jamal clears the air about controversial ...
10:59 PM | 15 Sep, 2022
Youngest Pakistani Youtuber receives Diamond Play ...
11:58 PM | 15 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hareem Shah's new bold video with husband goes viral
04:20 PM | 16 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr