Hareem Shah's new bold video with husband goes viral
TikTok queen Hareem Shah has a knack for landing at the centre of controversial headlines due to her growing list of viral videos that hit the nerve of the masses.
Despite being away from the limelight and irregular with her social media updates, the social media sensation is back with a bang and is setting the bar high as she publicly expresses her love for husband Bilal Shah.
Taking to Instagram, Hareem continued with her streak of sensational videos and she shared her new video where she hugs her husband Bilal on a beach trip.
