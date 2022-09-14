TikTok star Hareem Shah shares new massage video of her husband

Despite being away from the limelight and irregular with her social media updates, TikTok queen Hareem Shah is back with a bang and is setting the bar high as she enjoys a spa day.

From a plethora of fun-filled videos to dancing videos, Shah has an enthralling Instagram feed and social media presence that keeps her fans hooked.

This time around, Hareem has left the netizens entertained as she opted to drop a glimpse of her fun spa in a luxurious salon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hareem Bilal Shah (@hareem.shah_official_account)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hareem Bilal Shah (@hareem.shah_official_account)