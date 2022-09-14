Citizens kill two robbers during a mugging bid in Karachi

KARACHI – Two armed robbers, who tried to loot cash from citizens returning from a bank, were killed by charged citizens in the Korangi area of the port city on Tuesday.

Reports in local media said two muggers were assaulted and shot dead by citizens near Bilal Colony in Korangi within the limits of the Awami Colony police station.

In one of the disturbing clips, the masses can be seen beating the two while they were drenched in blood.

Citizens reportedly offered resistance and managed to snatch a handgun from one of the robbers and opened fire on them, injuring the two seriously.

Later, a number of charged people flocked to the site and assaulted the two with one of them succumbing to the injuries on the spot while the second robber passed away on his way to the medical facility.

Local cops told media that, Abrar and Faizan, who opened fire on robbers, work at a spare parts manufacturing company and had visited the bank along with his supervisor.

The two men were looted while they were returning from the bank and during the mugging bid, they managed to snatch a hand weapon from the robbers and shot them. Meanwhile, a case has been lodged and further investigations are underway.

Pakistan’s largest city Karachi ‘street crime epidemic’ is on the rise as Ooer 56,500 cases of street crime have been reported in the city during the current year, per reports.

Data suggests that over 19,000 mobile phones and more than 100 cars were forcefully taken and 1,383 bikes were stolen. Around 35,000 citizens were deprived of their motorbikes during various incidents in the port city. At least 56 people have been killed during resistance and 269 were injured.