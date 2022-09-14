Punjab govt launches free online academy to curb growing tuition culture
06:05 PM | 14 Sep, 2022
Punjab govt launches free online academy to curb growing tuition culture
Source: Screengrabs/DrMuradPTI
LAHORE – The country’s rapidly growing tuition industry has forced the Punjab government to start a free online academy for matriculation and intermediate students to counter culture of external academic help.

The initiative of Insaf Academy was rolled out by Punjab School Education Department to facilitate students getting free access to educational resources.

Punjab Minister for School Education Murad Raas announced the launch of a free online academy to power students to get extra coaching without paying any charges.

The PTI leader shared a tweet, saying “Launching INSAF Academy for our Children. Online 7,000+ lectures &; (MCQs) quizzes. Absolutely free for grades 9, 10, 11, and 12. Free education for every child at their doorstep”.

More than 7,000 lectures and MCQ quizzes will be available for matriculation and intermediate students, who pushed themselves to get good grades for admissions to distinguished institutions.

Murad added that the initiative would give an equal level playing field to all students with different economic and social backgrounds.

Punjab announces free education up to graduation 09:44 AM | 15 Aug, 2022

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi has announced to provide free education up to graduation in public ...

Students can access the online content both in English and Urdu languages and the apps are available on Apple and Google Play Store.

