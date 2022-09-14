Kanwal Aftab shares heartwarming pictures from her baby shower

Congratulations are in order for the most famous Pakistani TikTok couple Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Chaudhary as they announce their pregnancy along with an elegant baby shower.

Loved by millions for their love and affection for each other, the couple shared scintillating pictures of their over-the-top celebration with millions of fans on Instagram.

Aftab announced a few months ago that the couple is expecting a child and are now celebrating the baby shower (Godh Bharai). Aftab wore a red ensemble which is a symbol of good luck for both the child and the mother, and her pregnancy glow was the cherry on top. The couple posed with friends and family.

The auspicious occasion was attended by a large number of renowned personalities from the showbiz industry to congratulate the couple.

For the unversed, Zulqurnain and Aftab gained recognition on TikTok and carved their names as one of the hottest and most talented couples in the showbiz industry. The couple tied the knot in April 2021.