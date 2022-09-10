TikTokers Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain reveal details about robbery at their house

Pakistan’s famous TikToker couple Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar are facing a tough time as they got robbed lately.

The TikTok couple went out to do flood relief work for two days in Sindh and came back home to find their house broken into, and everything from cash to jewellery stolen.

Revealing the news through their Youtube channel, they said that everything got stolen -- from jewellery to cash -- from their house. Even watchmen were unaware of the theft, they added.

In the vlog, they shared that the police investigation was underway.

Earlier, the couple collected money, made packages and dispatched them to flood-affected areas, not only this, the couple also visited the flood-stricken areas to meet and help the victims there.

Kanwal achieved immense popularity at a very young age and has amassed over 16 million followers on TikTok and 2.5 million followers on Instagram. She is married to fellow TikToker Zulqarnain.