Shehnaaz Gill enthralls fans as she sings 'Lae Dooba' in new video

Indian actress Shehnaaz Gill is a charmer, who has been making waves with her fashion choices and fun-loving persona since she rose to fame with Bigg Boss.

The Hosla Rakh actress has mastered the art of leaving the fans awestruck with her beauty. But, this time around, she gave her massive fan following a glimpse of her melodious voice.

Taking to Instagram, Shehnaaz touched hearts with her mellifluous voice as she sang Lae Dooba from actors Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet's starrer Aiyaary (2018).

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is shooting for Indian superstar Salman Khan's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

The film also stars Aayush Sharma and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the upcoming family drama is directed by Farhad Samji.

