Ali Zafar would love to collaborate with Shehnaaz Gill for a music video
Web Desk
12:21 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
LAHORE – Pakistani heartthrob singer Ali Zafar has expressed his desire to work with famous Bigg Boss star-turned Bollywood actress Shehnaaz Gill in a music video.

The Dil Karay singer revealed it during an interview when the host asked him if he would like to work with the Indian celebrity.

“If Shehnaaz is interested, I would love to collaborate with you in one of my song,” Ali Zafar replied.

On the work front, Gill is set to debut alongside Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor has another film 100% alongside John Abraham, Ritesh Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi. 

Ali Zafar, 42, is a recipient of the Pride of Performance award and has worked on several Bollywood music and movie projects in the past, including Kil Dil. 

The enthusiastic performer launched his career as a music composer and gained popularity with his single "Channo" from his debut album Huqa Pani, which received massive appreciation.

