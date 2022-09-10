Ali Zafar would love to collaborate with Shehnaaz Gill for a music video
Share
LAHORE – Pakistani heartthrob singer Ali Zafar has expressed his desire to work with famous Bigg Boss star-turned Bollywood actress Shehnaaz Gill in a music video.
The Dil Karay singer revealed it during an interview when the host asked him if he would like to work with the Indian celebrity.
“If Shehnaaz is interested, I would love to collaborate with you in one of my song,” Ali Zafar replied.
Renowned actor and singer @AliZafarsays on working with @ishehnaaz_gill.— PARI✨ (@galleryofgill) September 10, 2022
Fingers crossed 🤞#ShehnaazGill#AliZafar pic.twitter.com/96ZbXIsJTX
On the work front, Gill is set to debut alongside Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor has another film 100% alongside John Abraham, Ritesh Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi.
Yashma Gill showers love on Bigg Boss fame ... 11:38 AM | 4 Sep, 2022
Showing some love beyond borders, Pakistan's rising star Yashma Gill has dropped lovely comments on the viral video of ...
Ali Zafar, 42, is a recipient of the Pride of Performance award and has worked on several Bollywood music and movie projects in the past, including Kil Dil.
The enthusiastic performer launched his career as a music composer and gained popularity with his single "Channo" from his debut album Huqa Pani, which received massive appreciation.
- PM Shehbaz likely to address UNGA session on Sept 2301:33 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
-
-
- Quaid-e-Azam’s 74th death anniversary being observed today11:12 AM | 11 Sep, 2022
- UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres leaves after visiting flood-hit ...10:41 AM | 11 Sep, 2022
-
-
- Urvashi who? Naseem Shah reacts after Bollywood star’s video goes ...05:14 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022