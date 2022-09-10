‘Unimaginable devastation’: UN chief urges world to support Pakistan as he visits flood-hit areas

ISLAMABAD – UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has once again urged the international community to extend assistance to Pakistan to build climate resilient infrastructure as the South Asian country hit by massive floods.

Guterres, who reached Pakistan yesterday on a solidarity visit, expressed his views as he reached Sukkur along with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto to review situation in flood-hit areas.

The UN Secretary General said the countries vulnerable to climate change including Pakistan must be supported to rebuild resilient communities and infrastructure to resist future disasters. He also stressed for reduction in emissions.

PM Shehbaz Sharif & United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres having an aerial view of the flood affected areas on their way from Sukkur to Usta Muhammad.



UNSG declared the destruction caused by floods as "unimaginable".#UNSGinPak#UNSGSolidarityVisit#SolidarityVisit pic.twitter.com/4HC252KKRw — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) September 10, 2022

Expressing solidarity with Pakistan, the visiting dignitary vowed to do everything possible to raise awareness about the flood situation in Pakistan and request those who have the capacity to support the country in these difficult times.

Taking an aerial view of the flood affected areas along with the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the UN Secretary General termed the flood devastation unimaginable.

Recent floods resulting from heavy monsoon rains, as well as landslfides and glacial lake outbursts, have claimed nearly 1,400 lives in the South Asian country, besides injuring and displacing thousands of people.

Overall 33 million people have been affected, with growers and exporters warning that the country may face food crisis as crops were washed away by floods.