Islamabad court fines Imran Khan for seeking adjournment in Khawaja Asif defamation case

ISLAMABAD – A district and sessions court in federal capital imposed a fine on PTI Chairman Imran Khan after his lawyer sought adjournment of a defamation case filed by his client against PML-N leader Khawaja Asif.

Additional sessions judge imposed Rs5,000 fine on the former prime minister after court was informed that Khan could not appear before it as he is visiting the flood-hit areas of the country and participating in political rallies.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing till September 24.

Imran Khan had filed the Rs10 billion defamation case against Asif in 2012 as the latter had at a press conference levelled allegations about misappropriation of and money laundering through the Shaukat Khanam Memorial Trust (SKMT) funds.