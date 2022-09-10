Imran Abbas glad to connect with 'old friend' Ameesha Patel
Share
Pakistani heartthrob Imran Abbas and Indian actress Ameesha Patel share a beautiful friendship bond that has been winning hearts in Pakistan and across the border.
Taking to Instagram, the Thora Sa Haq actor was ecstatic to meet his friend at the First Social Media Awards in Bahrain. He also shared a beautiful video and penned a sweet note for the Gadar actor.
"Glad to connect back with my old friend @ameeshapatel9 after many years in Bahrain at “First Social Media Awards” by @brandboxbahrain and @saaya.events . Thank you Bahrain for such an overwhelming response and oodles of love.❤️ ", captioned the Alvida actor.
View this post on Instagram
Reciprocating the love, Ameesha dropped a comment on his post which read, "Was fabulous catching up with u my dear friend and superstar Imran .. and by the way u sang superbly …. Always lovely to see u …. ❤️❤️????????".
For the unversed, Ameesha Patel is an Indian actress who predominantly appears in Hindi films. She made her acting debut with the romantic thriller blockbuster Kaho Naa Pyar Hai.
On the professional front, Imran Abbas's performance has been praised in drama serials Badzaat and Amanat opposite Urwa Hocane and Saboor Aly.
Imran Abbas shows off soulful vocals in a ... 03:51 PM | 2 Aug, 2022
Imran Abbas's impromptu karaoke session is all the buzz in Lollywood. From stealing the hearts of millions in Khuda Aur ...
-
-
- Quaid-e-Azam’s 74th death anniversary being observed today11:12 AM | 11 Sep, 2022
- UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres leaves after visiting flood-hit ...10:41 AM | 11 Sep, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...10:09 AM | 11 Sep, 2022
-
-
- Urvashi who? Naseem Shah reacts after Bollywood star’s video goes ...05:14 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022