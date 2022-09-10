Imran Abbas glad to connect with 'old friend' Ameesha Patel
Web Desk
03:36 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
Imran Abbas glad to connect with 'old friend' Ameesha Patel
Source: Imran Abbas (Instagram)
Share

Pakistani heartthrob Imran Abbas and Indian actress Ameesha Patel share a beautiful friendship bond that has been winning hearts in Pakistan and across the border.

Taking to Instagram, the Thora Sa Haq actor was ecstatic to meet his friend at the First Social Media Awards in Bahrain. He also shared a beautiful video and penned a sweet note for the Gadar actor.

"Glad to connect back with my old friend @ameeshapatel9 after many years in Bahrain at “First Social Media Awards” by @brandboxbahrain and @saaya.events . Thank you Bahrain for such an overwhelming response and oodles of love.❤️ ", captioned the Alvida actor.

Reciprocating the love, Ameesha dropped a comment on his post which read, "Was fabulous catching up with u my dear friend and superstar Imran .. and by the way u sang superbly …. Always lovely to see u …. ❤️❤️????????".

For the unversed, Ameesha Patel is an Indian actress who predominantly appears in Hindi films. She made her acting debut with the romantic thriller blockbuster Kaho Naa Pyar Hai.

On the professional front, Imran Abbas's performance has been praised in drama serials Badzaat and Amanat opposite Urwa Hocane and Saboor Aly.

Imran Abbas shows off soulful vocals in a ... 03:51 PM | 2 Aug, 2022

Imran Abbas's impromptu karaoke session is all the buzz in Lollywood. From stealing the hearts of millions in Khuda Aur ...

More From This Category
Urvashi Rautela clears the air about her ...
12:38 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
Alizeh Shah's new singing video goes viral
12:00 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
Merub Ali and Sarah Khan’s fun banter goes viral
10:21 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
Urvashi who? Naseem Shah reacts after Bollywood ...
05:14 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
TikTokers Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain reveal ...
05:39 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
Hira Mani and Raafay Israr’s new song 'Taare' ...
06:24 PM | 10 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Urvashi Rautela clears the air about her involvement with Naseem Shah
12:38 PM | 11 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr