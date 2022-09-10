Faryal Makhdoom's workout video takes the internet by storm
Web Desk
04:00 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
Source: Faryal Makhdoom (Instagram)
Faryal Makhdoom, the wife of British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan, is a model and social media influencer who originates from Brooklyn. 

Her whirlwind romance with Khan has seen many ups and downs. With public broke ups and makeups to children's birth and constant drama with the in-laws, she often ends up grabbing all the attention.

This time around, the mother-of-three posted a video on her Instagram stories where she can be seen intensely working out, and giving major fitness goals.

Khan and Makhdoom got married in May 2013  in New York and had their third baby in February 2020. In 2019, the I'm a Celebrity star ended his explosive three-year feud with his family, following which the couple almost decided to dissolve their marriage.

