Aima Baig wins hearts with new song 'Rent Free'

04:22 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
Source: Aima Baig (Instagram)
Pakistani pop star Aima Baig and rising star Taha G released the music video for their song Rent Free on Friday evening and needless to say, the banger has instantly become a fan favourite.

The thrilling song starts off with the Dil Kay Isharay singer as a patient while Baig is his doctor whom he seems to admire and fantasise about.

The song is written and directed by Basir Ahmed. It stars Taha G as Self & Oneandonly, Aima as Self & Doctor, Feras Lutfullah, Hammad Junejo, Faria Syed and others.

"Rent Free Official Music Video Out Now! Available on all major streaming platforms!" read the caption.

Taha G’s songs ‘Dil Kay Isharay’, ‘Dou Pal’ with Mannu and ‘Tu’ have become cult favourites and are especially popular on Instagram reels and TikTok. 

On the work front, Baig is one of the most promising singers to emerge from the music scene in recent years. She has been rising on the success of her song ‘Loota Rey’ from film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad starring Fahad Mustafa and Mahira Khan.

