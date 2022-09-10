Urvashi who? Naseem Shah reacts after Bollywood star’s video goes viral

DUBAI – Pakistan’s pace spearhead Naseem Shah seems unaware of Indian actor Urvashi Rautela, who started a new buzz on social media by posting an edited clip of herself with a Pakistani bowling sensation.

In a recent interaction with journalists, the 19-year-old said he has no idea about the whole matter. Also, he revealed that people are sending him stories and edited clips.

Shah expressed gratitude, saying it's good for me if people like me and come to the stadium to see me play. He, however, shied away from replying to social media trolls about Urvashi.

It all started after the thrilling encounter between Pakistan and India and after Team Green’s victory, Shah remained in the spotlight after the Bollywood star, who was present at the stadium, shared a video of her blushing and smiling from the stands at the cricketer.

As the clip went viral, netizens came up with all kinds of jokes while many slammed Urvashi for the act.

Earlier, the Bollywood diva was dating Indian player Rishabh Pant, but later the duo parted ways. The two, however, shared cryptic posts on social media which targeted each other.

Several Pakistani cricketers have dated Bollywood stars in the past. Cricketer turned politician and former Pakistani premier Imran Khan had reportedly dated Rekha and Zeenat Aman.

Reports suggest that Abdul Razzak and Tamannaah Bhatia were also in a relationship. Former Pakistani skipper Wasim Akram and Sushmita Sen also sparked dating rumors while reports claimed that Shoaib Akhtar and Sonali Bendre were also in a relationship.