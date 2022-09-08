After Urvashi Rautela, Surbhi Jyoti is another Naseem Shah fangirl from India

The internet isn’t getting over the latest thrilling match between Pakistan and Afghanistan anytime soon.

After men in green’s nail-biting victory, the spotlight is now solely on pacer Naseem Shah who has become the talk of the town with his furious match-winning sixes.

Naseem got himself recognised in international cricket, first with his spectacular performance in India vs Pakistan match, and later as an aggressive striker in the crucial fixture against Afghanistan.

After the second match between Pakistan and India, Indian actress and model Urvashi Rautela, who was present at the stadium in Dubai, posted a video of her blushing and smiling from the stands at the cricketer. Shah is seen smiling back too.

Now, another Indian celebrity, Surbhi Jyoti, is all praise for Naseem. Taking to Twitter, Jyoti said while referring to the cricketer, "Pakistan has definitely got a gem." Without a doubt, Shah’s two sixes in the last over helped Pakistan secure a place in the final game of Asia Cup 2022.

Earlier, Urvashi Rautela posted an edited video of herself and Naseem Shah with a screen recording from the match’s highlights where she can be seen grinning as the camera shifts to Shah’s face from the field.

Twitterati couldn’t help but make the apparently edited video viral as soon as it was posted. From calling her a 'sugar mommy' to taking a jibe at Indian cricketers losing twice to Shah, the internet was on fire.

Urvashi Rautela posted a video of herself and Naseem Shah on her Instagram story???????? pic.twitter.com/yH87gzEvH6 — Fatimah (@zkii25) September 6, 2022