Netizens troll Urvashi Rautela for sharing Naseem Shah video in her stories

Pakistanis aren't going to be tired of celebrating the Asia Cup 2022 victory against India anytime soon.

While the Pakistan cricket team is enjoying the unprecedented attention and praise for their hard work and dedication, the newcomer and young talent Naseem Shah is on top of the world.

Receiving attention from millions of fans, Shah's newest admirer is Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela who was present at the stadium in Dubai at the time of the match.

The Great Grand Masti actress took to Instagram stories and shared a screen recording from the match’s highlights. Rautela posted a video of her blushing and smiling from the stands at the cricketer and Shah could be seen smiling back.

Netizens all over Instagram and Twitter couldn’t help but heavily troll the apparently edited video, which went viral as soon as it was posted.

An eagle-eyed user highlighted that Rautela has not just taken screen recording from the screened match but created an edit given the different scores flashing on the screen when their faces appear.

Pakistanis told off Rautela to save their young athlete from controversy.

Rautela has juxtaposed herself in the video which received flak from netizens given the age-gap between her and Shah.

For the record, Shah made his international debut for Pakistan in November 2019 against the Australian cricket team, becoming the ninth-youngest player to make their debut in Test cricket matches.

Rautela, on the other hand, became the Youngest Most Beautiful Woman in the Universe 2018 by the government and tourism of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, winning the Uttrakhand Maharatna Award from the Chief Minister of Uttrakhand.

