Urvashi Rautela takes off her top while dancing in front of camera

Bollywood’s youngest superstar Urvashi Rautela is back with her sizzling dance moves and gorgeous looks but this time the glam queen is turning heads due to her bold and sassy persona.

The 27-year-old stunner has mastered the art to turn heads wherever she goes and with her style on point, the Hate Story 4 star is a force to reckon.

This time around, a throwback video of Rautela is storming the internet where she gets into a different mood while practising dance and throws her top off.

Spreading like wildfire, the aforementioned video spots Urvashi boldly taking off her T-shirt while grooving. Dancing to the tunes of ‘Bijli Ki Taar’, the song is sung by Neha Kakkar’s brother Tony Kakkar.

On the work front, Urvashi will soon be seen in the web series ‘Inspector Avinash’ opposite Randeep Hooda. Moreover, she has many big films in the pipeline.