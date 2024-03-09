Search

Karachi ranks 4 on list of top 10 cities with friendliest fast food workers in the world

Noor Fatima
05:09 PM | 9 Mar, 2024
Pakistan’s metropolitan city, Karachi, ranked at number four on the list of world's friendliest fast food workers, according to a research report released on Friday. 

The report shared by online gaming platform Spin Casino analyzed five of the most popular global fast-food chains, namely McDonalds, Burger King, KFC, Subway and Starbucks, in each city across continents and surveyed customer ratings. 

Fast food lovers in Pakistan rated the service at 4.32 out of 5, on average “with local and cultural etiquette highly regarded in Pakistan and workers demonstrating how good customer service translates to great customer experience,” the platform said in a statement issued on Friday.  

“As we continue to see more fast food chains pop up in every town and city, ‘quick bite’ restaurant employees in Pakistan have been named as the fourth friendliest in the world,” the statement read. 

“Our research looked at which capital cities have these fast food chains and how customers rated their experience which included the overall service they received.” 

“When choosing where to grab a quick bite to eat, our first thought is normally to pop into one of our favorite fast food restaurants. Being able to pick up a meal in under 5 minutes has gone from being a luxury to a necessity as we now expect there to be at least one familiar chain wherever we go,” the statement furthered.  

Ironically, the US capital Washington D.C. came in 68th place with a rating of 3.63 out of 5, and London scored even lower rating of 3.58 and was in 71st place. The report suggests that the low ratings could be due to plenty of outlets requiring a plethora of staff to deal with customers. 

The ranking list of top 10 cities with the friendliest fast food workers in the world reads: 

1. Jakarta, Indonesia
2. Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
3. Algiers, Algeria
4. Karachi, Pakistan
5. Guatemala City, Guatemala
6. Nairobi, Kenya
7. Bogota, Colombia
8. Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
9. Alexandria, Egypt
10. New Delhi, India 

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

