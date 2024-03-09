Karachi ranks 4 on list of top 10 cities with friendliest fast food workers in the world

Pakistan’s metropolitan city, Karachi, ranked at number four on the list of world's friendliest fast food workers, according to a research report released on Friday.
The report shared by online gaming platform Spin Casino analyzed five of the most popular global fast-food chains, namely McDonalds, Burger King, KFC, Subway and Starbucks, in each city across continents and surveyed customer ratings.
Fast food lovers in Pakistan rated the service at 4.32 out of 5, on average “with local and cultural etiquette highly regarded in Pakistan and workers demonstrating how good customer service translates to great customer experience,” the platform said in a statement issued on Friday.
“As we continue to see more fast food chains pop up in every town and city, ‘quick bite’ restaurant employees in Pakistan have been named as the fourth friendliest in the world,” the statement read.
“Our research looked at which capital cities have these fast food chains and how customers rated their experience which included the overall service they received.”
“When choosing where to grab a quick bite to eat, our first thought is normally to pop into one of our favorite fast food restaurants. Being able to pick up a meal in under 5 minutes has gone from being a luxury to a necessity as we now expect there to be at least one familiar chain wherever we go,” the statement furthered.
Ironically, the US capital Washington D.C. came in 68th place with a rating of 3.63 out of 5, and London scored even lower rating of 3.58 and was in 71st place. The report suggests that the low ratings could be due to plenty of outlets requiring a plethora of staff to deal with customers.
The ranking list of top 10 cities with the friendliest fast food workers in the world reads:
1. Jakarta, Indonesia
2. Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
3. Algiers, Algeria
4. Karachi, Pakistan
5. Guatemala City, Guatemala
6. Nairobi, Kenya
7. Bogota, Colombia
8. Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
9. Alexandria, Egypt
10. New Delhi, India
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar during trading in the open market on Saturday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.8 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|282.05
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.88
|41.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.73
|36.08
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.09
|918.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.16
|59.76
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.71
|733.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.19
|320.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
