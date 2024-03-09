Search

Pakistan

New urgent fee for passport in Pakistan from March 2024

06:15 PM | 9 Mar, 2024
New urgent fee for passport in Pakistan from March 2024
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has recently hiked the fee for issuance of machine readable passports for both normal and urgent categories. 

The urgent fee for 36-page passport with five year validity has been increased to Rs7,500 while it will be Rs11,200 for passport with ten-year validity. 

The government of Pakistan issues passport to its bonafide citizens to facilitate their journey and provide them protection while travelling in foreign countries through the diplomatic missions. 

Passport is the only document that confirms the identity of the citizen abroad of the Republic of Pakistan, as well as, realizes his/her right to exit from the country and entry into the country.

Pakistan Passport Urgent Fee Structure 2024

The urgent fee for 36-page passport with five-year validity has been hiked to Rs7,500 whereas it is Rs11,200 for passports with 10-year validity. 

The urgent fee for 72-page passport with five-year validity has been increased to Rs13,500 while for 10-year validity, it will be Rs20,200.

The urgent fee for 100-page passport with five-year validity has been jacked up to Rs18,000 while it will be Rs27,000 for passports with ten-year validity. 

Note: The department will receive Rs1,000 in wake of service charges on all applications of normal and urgent categories. 

Pakistan passport normal category fee from March 7

06:40 PM | 9 Mar, 2024

Ramadan 2024 office timings in Islamabad from March 12

Gold & Silver

03:02 PM | 9 Mar, 2024

Gold maintains bullish momentum in Pakistan; check latest per tola rate

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 9 Marc 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar during trading in the open market on Saturday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.8 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 9 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279 282.05
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.3 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 74.9
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.09 751.09
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.88 41.28
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.73 36.08
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.09 918.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.16 59.76
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.65 172.65
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.44 26.74
Omani Riyal OMR 725.71 733.71
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.06 27.36
Swiss Franc CHF 318.19 320.69
Thai Bhat THB 7.78 7.93

