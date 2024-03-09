New urgent fee for passport in Pakistan from March 2024

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has recently hiked the fee for issuance of machine readable passports for both normal and urgent categories.

The urgent fee for 36-page passport with five year validity has been increased to Rs7,500 while it will be Rs11,200 for passport with ten-year validity.

The government of Pakistan issues passport to its bonafide citizens to facilitate their journey and provide them protection while travelling in foreign countries through the diplomatic missions.

Passport is the only document that confirms the identity of the citizen abroad of the Republic of Pakistan, as well as, realizes his/her right to exit from the country and entry into the country.

Pakistan Passport Urgent Fee Structure 2024

The urgent fee for 36-page passport with five-year validity has been hiked to Rs7,500 whereas it is Rs11,200 for passports with 10-year validity.

The urgent fee for 72-page passport with five-year validity has been increased to Rs13,500 while for 10-year validity, it will be Rs20,200.

The urgent fee for 100-page passport with five-year validity has been jacked up to Rs18,000 while it will be Rs27,000 for passports with ten-year validity.

Note: The department will receive Rs1,000 in wake of service charges on all applications of normal and urgent categories.